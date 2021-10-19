Coronavirus News: US to OK mix-and-match boosters | Celebrating homecoming | Va. adds dashboard for children | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 11:38 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Free Guy

2. Old Henry

3. The Addams Family 2

4. The Green Knight

5. Halloween (2018)

6. F9: The Fast Saga

7. Spectre

8. Old

9. Black Wide (2021)

10. Venom

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Green Knight

2. CopShop

3. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

4. South of Heaven

5. East of the Mountains

6. The Grand Budapest Hotel

7. It Follows

8. The Blair Witch Project

9. Hereditary

10. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

