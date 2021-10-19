US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Free Guy 2. Old Henry 3. The Addams Family 2 4. The Green Knight 5. Halloween…

Movies US charts: 1. Free Guy 2. Old Henry 3. The Addams Family 2 4. The Green Knight 5. Halloween (2018) 6. F9: The Fast Saga 7. Spectre 8. Old 9. Black Wide (2021) 10. Venom Movies US charts – Independent: 1. The Green Knight 2. CopShop 3. American Psycho (Uncut Version) 4. South of Heaven 5. East of the Mountains 6. The Grand Budapest Hotel 7. It Follows 8. The Blair Witch Project 9. Hereditary 10. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition) Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.