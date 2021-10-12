US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. Free Guy
2. The Addams Family 2
3. Old
4. Venom
5. Old Henry
6. F9: The Fast Saga
7. Spectre
8. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
9. The Night House
10. Jungle Cruise
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. The Green Knight
2. East of the Mountains
3. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
4. The Auschwitz Report
5. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
6. Black Swan
7. South of Heaven
8. Memento
9. Witch Hunt
10. Werewolves Within
