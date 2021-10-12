US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Free Guy 2. The Addams Family 2 3. Old 4. Venom 5. Old Henry 6. F9:…

Movies US charts: 1. Free Guy 2. The Addams Family 2 3. Old 4. Venom 5. Old Henry 6. F9: The Fast Saga 7. Spectre 8. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 9. The Night House 10. Jungle Cruise Movies US charts – Independent: 1. The Green Knight 2. East of the Mountains 3. American Psycho (Uncut Version) 4. The Auschwitz Report 5. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition) 6. Black Swan 7. South of Heaven 8. Memento 9. Witch Hunt 10. Werewolves Within