US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 11:49 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Free Guy

2. The Addams Family 2

3. Old

4. Venom

5. Old Henry

6. F9: The Fast Saga

7. Spectre

8. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

9. The Night House

10. Jungle Cruise

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Green Knight

2. East of the Mountains

3. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

4. The Auschwitz Report

5. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

6. Black Swan

7. South of Heaven

8. Memento

9. Witch Hunt

10. Werewolves Within

