US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:

1. Free Guy

2. The Addams Family 2

3. Venom

4. F9: The Fast Saga

5. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

6. The Forever Purge

7. The Green Knight

8. The Card Counter

9. The Boss Baby: Family Business

10. Cruella

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Green Knight

2. East of the Mountains

3. Till Death

4. The Auschwitz Report

5. Best Sellers

6. Werewolves Within

7. No Man of God

8. Prisoners of the Ghostland

9. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

10. Zola

