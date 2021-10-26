US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Coronavirus News: Variants affecting employers' plans | New international travel requirements | Spooky but COVID Safe | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
The Associated Press

October 26, 2021, 11:46 AM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Dune by Frank Herbert – 9781101658055 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Not All Diamonds and Rosé by Dave Quinn – 9781250765796 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

4. A Shadow in the Ember by Jennifer L. Armentrout – 9781952457487 – (Blue Box Press)

5. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles – 9780735222373 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Second Chance Contract by M. Robinson – No ISBN Available – (M. Robinson)

7. Endless Shadows by Kathleen Brooks – 9781943805488 – (Laurens Publishing)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Shades of Truth by Denise Grover Swank – 9781940562575 – (DGS)

10. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty – 9781250220264 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

