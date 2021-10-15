Coronavirus News: States can reserve shots for kids next week | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | National Zoo lions, tigers are recovering | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 7:03 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Preempted by NFL football.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; comedian Jon Stewart.

“Fox News Sunday” — Fauci; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

