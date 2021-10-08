Coronavirus News: DC's public emergency extended | Md. boosters update | From 'pandemic' to 'endemic' shift | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

October 8, 2021, 6:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Clegg; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs; Mary C. Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Clegg; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Terry McAuliffe, Democratic nominee for governor in Virginia.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

After underreporting billions, VA will launch new initiative to review EHR's costs

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

Attorneys general urge USPS regulator to review entire 10-year reform plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up