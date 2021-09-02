CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Entertainment News » US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 12:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1. “Bloodless” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Billy Summers″ by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “It Ends With Us″ by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. “American Marxism″ by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

5. “The Last Thing He Told Me″ by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Lightning Strike” by William Kent Kreuger (Atria Books)

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo″ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

8. “The Long Slide″ by Tucker Carlson (Threshold Editions)

9. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)

10. “Atomic Habits″ by James Clear (Avery)

11. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers (Harper)

12. “People We Meet on Vacation″ by Emily Henry (Berkley)

13. “Bombshell” by Sarah MacLean (Avon)

14. “The Midnight Library″ by Matt Haig (Viking)

15. “Hidden” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

16. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

17. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Hovver Ink)

18. “Where the Crawdads Sing″ by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

19. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel))

20. “The Noise” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)

21. “The Paper Palace″ by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

22. “Complications” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

23. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

24. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

25. “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (Viking Children’s)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

GSA awards coworking space contract in bid to rethink federal office space

GAO will release report on pandemic cyber, expand reviews to include supply chain in near future

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

Most TSP funds rose in August but overall decline from a year ago

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up