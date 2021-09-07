US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard 2. The Boss Baby: Family Business 3. Jungle Cruise 4. Wrath of…

1. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

2. The Boss Baby: Family Business

3. Jungle Cruise

4. Wrath of Man

5. No Man of God

6. Respect

7. Stillwater

8. Don’t Breathe 2

9. A Quiet Place Part II

10. 12 Mighty Orphans

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. No Man of God

2. The Green Knight

3. The Truffle Hunters

4. Attention Attention

5. We Need to Do Something

6. Restrepo

7. The Informer

8. Zola

9. The Place Beyond the Pines

10. Minari

