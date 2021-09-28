US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Peril by Bob Woodward & Robert Costa – 9781982182939 –…

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Peril by Bob Woodward & Robert Costa – 9781982182939 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Legacy by Elle Kennedy – 9781990101052 – (EKI)

3. The Jailhouse Lawyer by James Patterson & Nancy Allen – 9780316280013 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty – 9781250220264 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

5. Vanderbilt by Anderson Cooper & Katherine Howe – 9780062964649 – (Harper)

6. Enemy at the Gates by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781982164904 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

7. Daughter of the Morning Star by Craig Johnson – 9780593297261 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Burning by Jesse Kellerman & Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525620129 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Last Round by Charity Ferrell – 9781952496080 – (Charity Ferrell)

10. It by Stephen King – 9781501141232 – (Scribner)

