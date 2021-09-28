Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Entertainment News » US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 11:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Peril by Bob Woodward & Robert Costa – 9781982182939 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Legacy by Elle Kennedy – 9781990101052 – (EKI)

3. The Jailhouse Lawyer by James Patterson & Nancy Allen – 9780316280013 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty – 9781250220264 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

5. Vanderbilt by Anderson Cooper & Katherine Howe – 9780062964649 – (Harper)

6. Enemy at the Gates by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781982164904 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

7. Daughter of the Morning Star by Craig Johnson – 9780593297261 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Burning by Jesse Kellerman & Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525620129 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Last Round by Charity Ferrell – 9781952496080 – (Charity Ferrell)

10. It by Stephen King – 9781501141232 – (Scribner)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD temporarily raising housing subsidies for some troops as markets continue to climb

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

State, Commerce data strategies underpin broader agency goals

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up