Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Entertainment News » US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 12:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Enemy at the Gates by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781982164904 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty – 9781250220264 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

3. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood – 9780593336830 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Rebound by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

5. Running on Diesel by Melissa Foster – No ISBN Available – (World Literary Press)

6. Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead – 9780385545143 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Shielding Ember by Susan Stoker – No ISBN Available – (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

8. Forgotten in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250272829 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781501139246 – (Washington Square Press)

10. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

Pentagon eyes allied Defense Production Act expansion to shore up critical supply chains

Military spouses should see more flexible job opportunities under new OPM hiring policy

DoD planning to create big data platform to better understand supply chain risks

Air Force planning restructure for future competition and savings

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up