Gwendoline Christie does audio for Brian Selznick novel

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 10:19 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest adventure for “Game of Thrones” actress Gwendoline Christie is the audiobook for one of publishing’s most imaginative storytellers, Brian Selznick.

Selznick’s “Kaleidoscope,” the latest work from the author of “The Invention of Hugo Cabret,” comes out Sept. 21 in hardcover, ebook and audio, which will feature Christie’s narration and music from Obie winner Robert Een. Scholastic is billing the book as “a multi-layered and spellbinding story about love, loss and friendship.”

Christie added her own superlatives Thursday, saying in a statement that she found the book “captivating, wildly imaginative and thrillingly phantasmagorical.”

“Let him gently take you by the hand on this sensitive multilayered journey through time, space, and emotion. Brian makes us realize the magic in simply being human,” said Christie, also known for her roles in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” She is scheduled to appear, as Lucifer, in the Netflix series “Sandman,” based on the Neil Gaiman comic book.

