Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 6:25 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Collins; Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

