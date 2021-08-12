US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state superintendent supports in-person learning | DC high school athletes urged to wear masks | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 12:11 PM

1. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

3. “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 11” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

5. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 23” by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)

7. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 6” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

8. “Class Act” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. “We Were Never Here” by Andrea Bartz (Ballantine)

11. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

12. “Here, Right Matters: An American Story” by Alexander Vindman (Harper)

13. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

14. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

16. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

17. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

18. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

19. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

20. “Black Ice” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

21. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

22. “I Alone Can Fix It” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

23. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow Paperbacks)

24. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

25. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Hoover Ink)

