US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 3:01 PM

1 . “Billy Summers″ by Stephen King (Scribner)

2 . ″American Marxism″ by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

3 . ″ Vortex ″ by Catherine Coulter (William Morrow)

4 . ″It Ends With Us″ by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. ″The Last Thing He Told Me″ by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

6. ″The Long Slide″ by Tucker Carlson (Threshold Editions)

7. ″People We Meet on Vacation″ by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. ″The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo″ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

9. ″Her Deadly Touch″ by Lisa Regan (Bookouture )

10. ″ Finding Lexie″ by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

11. ″Our Class Is a Family″ by Shannon Olsen; art by Sandie Sonke (Shannon Olsen)

12. ″Where the Crawdads Sing″ by Delia Owens (Putnam)

13. ″They Both Die at the End″ by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

14. ″Atomic Habits″ by James Clear (Avery)

15. ″The Paper Palace″ by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

16. ″Verity″ by Colleen Hoover (Hoover Ink)

17. ″The Midnight Library″ by Matt Haig (Viking)

18. ″The President’s Daughter″ by James Patterson, Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

19. ″Malibu Rising″ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

20. ″The Four Agreements″ by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

21. ″Dune″ by Frank Herbert (Ace)

22 . ″The Return″ by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

23. ″The Silent Patient″ by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

24. ″ The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book″ by Eric Carle (Philomel)

25. ″The Song of Achilles″ by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

