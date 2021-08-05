US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 11:48 AM

1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

2. “I Alone Can Fix It” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

3. “Devil in Disguise” by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Claimed” by J.R. Ward (Gallery Books)

6. “The Authoritarian Moment” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside Books)

7. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

8. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

9. “Black Ice” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

10. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

11. “Not a Happy Family” by Shari Lapena (Pamela Dorman books)

12. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

13. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

15. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

16. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

17. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

18. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

19. “Gods & Monsters” by Shelby Mahurin (Harper Teen)

20. “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters (Broadside Books)

21. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

22. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

23. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

24. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

25. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

