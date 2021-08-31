US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 11:54 AM

Movies US charts:

1. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

2. Stillwater

3. Respect

4. The Green Knight

5. Spider-Man: Far from Home

6. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

7. Peter Rabbit 2

8. Wrath of Man

9. F9: The Fast Saga

10. A Quiet Place Part II

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Green Knight

2. No Man of God

3. The Truffle Hunters

4. Restrepo

5. Werewolves Within

6. The Imitation Game

7. Demonic

8. Promising Young Woman

9. Juno

10. Queen Bees

