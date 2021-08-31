US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard 2. Stillwater 3. Respect 4. The Green Knight 5. Spider-Man: Far from…

Movies US charts: 1. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 2. Stillwater 3. Respect 4. The Green Knight 5. Spider-Man: Far from Home 6. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 7. Peter Rabbit 2 8. Wrath of Man 9. F9: The Fast Saga 10. A Quiet Place Part II Movies US charts – Independent: 1. The Green Knight 2. No Man of God 3. The Truffle Hunters 4. Restrepo 5. Werewolves Within 6. The Imitation Game 7. Demonic 8. Promising Young Woman 9. Juno 10. Queen Bees