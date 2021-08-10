CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 11:49 AM

Movies US charts:

1. F9: The Fast Saga

2. Pig

3. A Quiet Place Part II

4. Wrath of Man

5. Godzilla vs. Kong

6. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

7. Minari

8. Nobody

9. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

10. Ride The Eagle

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Minari

2. Enemies of the State

3. Werewolves Within

4. Resurgence

5. The Grand Budapest Hotel

6. Trigger Point

7. Till Death

8. Finding Kendrick Johnson

9. John and the Hole

10. Zola

