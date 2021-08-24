The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Bloodless by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child – 9781538736715 –…

Listen now to WTOP News

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Bloodless by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child – 9781538736715 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Complications by Danielle Steel – 9781984821508 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Just Friends by Charity Ferrell – No ISBN Available – (Charity Ferrell)

4. The Island by Ben Coes – 9781250140845 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

6. Billy Summers by Stephen King – 9781982173630 – (Scribner)

7. The Noise by J. D. Barker & James Patterson – 9780316499897 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Whistler by John Grisham – 9780385541206 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

10. The Family Across the Street by Nicole Trope – 9781800198265 – (Bookouture)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.