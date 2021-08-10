CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
The top 10 books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 11:52 AM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Billy Summers by Stephen King – 9781982173630 – (Scribner)

2. Class Act by Stuart Woods – 9780593331675 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Blind Tiger by Sandra Brown – 9781538751985 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz – 9781984820471 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

6. Black Ice by Brad Thor – 9781982104146 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

7. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

8. Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena – 9781984880567 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Singe by Chelle Bliss – No ISBN Available – (Bliss Ink LLC)

10. The Cellist by Daniel Silva – 9780062834911 – (Harper)

