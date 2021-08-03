The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave –…

1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. Black Ice by Brad Thor – 9781982104146 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

3. Devil in Disguise by Lisa Kleypas – 9780062371973 – (Avon)

4. Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena – 9781984880567 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Cellist by Daniel Silva – 9780062834911 – (Harper)

6. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller – 9780593329849 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Claimed by J.R. Ward – 9781982163488 – (Gallery Books)

8. False Witness by Karin Slaughter – 9780062858948 – (William Morrow)

9. I Alone Can Fix It by Carol Leonnig & Philip Rucker – 9780593298954 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

