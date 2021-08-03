2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 books…

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 11:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. Black Ice by Brad Thor – 9781982104146 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

3. Devil in Disguise by Lisa Kleypas – 9780062371973 – (Avon)

4. Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena – 9781984880567 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Cellist by Daniel Silva – 9780062834911 – (Harper)

6. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller – 9780593329849 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Claimed by J.R. Ward – 9781982163488 – (Gallery Books)

8. False Witness by Karin Slaughter – 9780062858948 – (William Morrow)

9. I Alone Can Fix It by Carol Leonnig & Philip Rucker – 9780593298954 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

BREAKING: Pentagon on lockdown after reported gunshots near Metro platform

When it comes to the data center debate, time to fish or cut bait

Senate report advocates FISMA reforms after finding slow progress on agency cybersecurity

Air Force taking measures to help airmen retain sexual assault training information

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up