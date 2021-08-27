CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 7:03 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass.; Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Roya Rahmani, a former Afghan ambassador to the United States; Yasmeen Hassan, global executive director of Equality Now.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

