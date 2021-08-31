CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Alicia Keys adapts ‘Girl On Fire’ into young adult novel

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 2:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — For Alicia Keys, “Girl On Fire” isn’t just a million-selling single, but the title and inspiration for a young adult graphic novel scheduled for next year.

HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday that “Girl On Fire,” the story of 14-year-old Lolo Wright and her telekinetic powers, will come out March 1. The book is cowritten by Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams.

“When I wrote ‘Girl On Fire,’ I knew I was writing it for that girl in the way back row who needed someone to tell her there’s nothing you can’t do, that nothing is impossible,” Keys said in a statement. “When Andrew and I came up with the idea of translating the song into a young adult graphic novel, I knew that I wanted it to be about a girl coming to realize the strength she’s always had. There’s a little Lolo in all of us — we all have the power inside to do what we never even thought we could — and I’m so proud and crazy excited to be able to share her story with you. You’re going to fall in love with Lolo.”

A 15-time Grammy winner, Keys has also written the books “Tears for Water: Poetry & Lyrics” and the memoir “More Myself: A Journey.”

