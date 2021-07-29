2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Entertainment News » US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 1:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1. “I Alone Can Fix It” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

2. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

3. “Black Ice” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

6. “False Witness” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

7. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

8. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

11. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

12. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

13. “Elinor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman (Pamela Dorman Books)

14. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

15. “Landslide” by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt and Co.)

16. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

17. “Dragon Masters: Wave of the Sea Dragon” by Tracey West (Scholastic)

18. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

19. “Last Guard” by Nalini Singh (Berkley)

20. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

21. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

22. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

23. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Bantam)

24. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)

25. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

DoD taking steps to scope military hunger issue

GSA offers HQ as telework space for other feds to reduce real estate footprint

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up