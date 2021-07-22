Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 12:45 PM

1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

2. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

3. “Landslide” by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt and Co.)

4. “Frankly, We Did Win this Election” by Michael C. Bender (Twelve)

5. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

6. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

7. “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters (Broadside Books)

8. “The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdom” by Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Carey Pietsch (First Second)

9. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

12. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

13. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

14. “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollen (Penguin Press)

15. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

16. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

17. “The Shadow” by James Patterson and Brian Sitts (Grand Central Publishing)

18. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley)

19. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

20. “Falling” by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster)

21. “The Haunted Mansion: Little Golden Book” by Lauren Clauss (Golden/Disney)

22. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

23. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

24. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Bantam)

25. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson by Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

