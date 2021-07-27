The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts: 1. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard 2. Wrath os Man 3. Resurgence 4. The Vault 5. A Quiet…

Listen now to WTOP News

Movies US charts:

1. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

2. Wrath os Man

3. Resurgence

4. The Vault

5. A Quiet Place Part II

6. Nobody

7. Midnight at the Switchgrass

8. The Forever Purge

9. Out of Death

10. Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Resurgence

2. Settlers

3. Till Death

4. The Marksman (2021)

5. Werewolves Within

6. The Dry

7. Zola

8. Minari

9. Time Bandits

10. Memento

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.