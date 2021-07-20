The top 10 movies on the Apple Store The Associated Press

Movies US charts: 1. Wrath of Man 2. A Quiet Place Part II 3. Nobody 4. Godzilla vs. Kong 5.…

Movies US charts: 1. Wrath of Man 2. A Quiet Place Part II 3. Nobody 4. Godzilla vs. Kong 5. City of Lies 6. Till Death 7. Werewolves Within 8. A Quiet Place 2-Movie Collection 9. The Courier (2021) 10. Escape Room Movies US charts – Independent: 1. Till Death 2. Werewolves Within 3. The Dry 4. Minari 5. The Sleepless Unrest 6. The Marksman (2021) 7. The Stylist 8. Promising Young Woman 9. Napoleon Dynamite 10. Closed for Storm Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.