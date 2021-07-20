Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 11:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. Wrath of Man

2. A Quiet Place Part II

3. Nobody

4. Godzilla vs. Kong

5. City of Lies

6. Till Death

7. Werewolves Within

8. A Quiet Place 2-Movie Collection

9. The Courier (2021)

10. Escape Room

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Till Death

2. Werewolves Within

3. The Dry

4. Minari

5. The Sleepless Unrest

6. The Marksman (2021)

7. The Stylist

8. Promising Young Woman

9. Napoleon Dynamite

10. Closed for Storm

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

National Guard readies severe budget measures to cover this year's Capitol security costs

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

Remote work arrangements spark new questions about old federal workforce policies

'Confusing' chain of command hangs over Veterans Affairs police reforms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up