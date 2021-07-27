The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Black Ice by Brad Thor – 9781982104146 – (AtriaEmily Bestler…

1. Black Ice by Brad Thor – 9781982104146 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. I Alone Can Fix It by Carol Leonnig & Philip Rucker – 9780593298954 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. False Witness by Karin Slaughter – 9780062858948 – (William Morrow)

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

5. The Cellist by Daniel Silva – 9780062834911 – (Harper)

6. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller – 9780593329849 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman – 9780735220706 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Rookie by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

9. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin – 9781501136016 – (Threshold Editions)

10. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781524798666 – (Random House Publishing Group)

