The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Cellist by Daniel Silva – 9780062834911 – (Harper)

2. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin – 9781501136016 – (Threshold Editions)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

4. Landslide by Michael Wolff – 9781250830036 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

5. Frankly, We Did Win This Election by Michael C. Bender – 9781538734810 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Spark by Vi Keeland – 9781951045517 – (C Scott Publishing Corp)

7. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman – 9780735220706 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller – 9780593329849 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. It’s Better This Way by Debbie Macomber – 9781984818799 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Come Together by Marie Force – 9781952793196 – (HTJB, Inc.)

