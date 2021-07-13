Coronavirus News: Global disease, local response | Combating 'aggressive debt collection' | J&J vaccine update | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 books…

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 11:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Falling by T. J. Newman – 9781982177904 – (Avid Reader Press Simon & Schuster)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

3. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller – 9780593329849 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Nine Lives by Danielle Steel – 9781984821447 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Bone Code by Kathy Reichs – 9781982139988 – (Scribner)

6. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781524798666 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Sixth Wedding by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316309172 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

9. Just One Scandal by Carly Phillips – 9781947089983 – (CP Publishing)

10. Fallen by Linda Castillo – 9781250142948 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies have new services on tap for securing mobile devices

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

Report raises questions about commanders' ability to handle legal decisions

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up