The top 10 books on the Apple Store

1. Falling by T. J. Newman – 9781982177904 – (Avid Reader Press Simon & Schuster)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

3. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller – 9780593329849 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Nine Lives by Danielle Steel – 9781984821447 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Bone Code by Kathy Reichs – 9781982139988 – (Scribner)

6. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781524798666 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Sixth Wedding by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316309172 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

9. Just One Scandal by Carly Phillips – 9781947089983 – (CP Publishing)

10. Fallen by Linda Castillo – 9781250142948 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

