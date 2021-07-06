Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
The top 10 books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 1:02 PM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Sixth Wedding by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316309172 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

3. Freed by Helen Hardt – 9781642632729 – (Waterhouse Press)

4. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781524798666 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Stealth Attack by John Gilstrap – 9780786045556 – (Pinnacle Books)

6. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316540735 – (Little, Brown and Company and Knopf)

7. Freed by E L James – 9781728251059 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

8. When Stars Collide by Susan Elizabeth Phillips – 9780062973108 – (William Morrow)

9. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316256667 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. The Maidens by Alex Michaelides – 9781250304476 – (Celadon Books)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

