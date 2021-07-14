Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Entertainment News » Jordan Pavlin named editor…

Jordan Pavlin named editor in chief of Alfred A. Knopf

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 12:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Pavlin, the publisher of such young and acclaimed authors as Tommy Orange, Ayana Mathis and Yaa Gyasi, has been promoted to editor in chief of Alfred A. Knopf, among the book world’s most prestigious jobs.

“Her ability to identify the potential of a writer to deliver a transcendent work is nothing short of remarkable,” Knopf publisher and executive vice president Reagan Arthur announced Wednesday.

“Jordan’s reading palate is broad, and her enthusiasm for fine storytelling infectious. She is always willing to go the distance for every writer on our list. But the equally significant contribution Jordan has made to our success is the support she provides to other editors. They know her to be a discerning (and voracious) reader. They trust her assessments. And they call on her for input and advice on almost every acquisition that we make. I, too, lean on Jordan for advice and counsel.”

Pavlin, who joined Knopf in 1996 and most recently was senior vice president and editorial director, has also worked with Nathan Englander, Karen Russell, Jenny Offill and Julie Orringer. She succeeds Sonny Mehta, who presided over Knopf for decades until his death in 2019.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Entertainment News

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

USPS ranked Workhorse vehicle last in value before it filed bid protest, Oshkosh tells court

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up