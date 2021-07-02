Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 5:12 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Army Gen. Scott Miller, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan; White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients; Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients; Mayor Charles Burkett of Surfside, Florida; Govs. Kate Brown, D-Ore., and Spencer Cox, R-Utah; Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Zients; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

