2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Ledecky wins silver | Sunday gold medal roundup
Home » Entertainment News » 'Days of our Lives'…

‘Days of our Lives’ gets Peacock limited series spinoff

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 4:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBC soap opera “Days of our Lives” is getting its own spinoff for Peacock.

NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, announced Monday that it has ordered five episodes of “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem.” The series will feature both past and present characters of the series, including Deirdre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed and Jackée Harry as Paulina Price. Additional casting is still to be announced.

As its name suggests, “Beyond Salem” will take place away from the fictional town of Salem, Illinois, and follow characters traveling for a long weekend away from Salem, visiting Zurich, New Orleans, Phoenix or Miami as they’re caught up in a case of stolen jewels. This is where Rinna’s character, Billie, comes in as she’s an International Security Alliance agent who will be on the case.

“Days of our Lives” has been renewed through September 2023.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | TV News

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

HUD, OPM gain new technology executives, CBP losing its CISO

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up