Entertainment News

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 12:24 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Nobody

2. Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train

3. The Misfits

4. The Courier (2021)

5. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

6. The Dry

7. Cruella

8. Lansky

9. Wrath of Man

10. Godzilla vs. Kong

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Dry

2. The Marksman (2021)

3. Our Friend

4. Another Round

5. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy

6. Promising Young Woman

7. An Unknown Compelling Force

8. Minari

9. The Birthday Cake

10. Censor

