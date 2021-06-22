The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. The Misfits
2. The Hitman’s Bodyguard
3. The Courier (2021)
4. Godzilla vs. Kong
5. Nobody
6. Wrath of Man
7. Our Friend
8. The Dry
9. The Marksman (2021)
10. A Quiet Place
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Our Friend
2. The Dry
3. The Marksman (2021)
4. The Birthday Cake
5. Promising Young Woman
6. Minari
7. Queen Bees
8. Riders of Justice
9. Edge of the World
10. An Unknown Compelling Force
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.