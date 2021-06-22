CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 12:05 PM

Movies US charts:

1. The Misfits

2. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

3. The Courier (2021)

4. Godzilla vs. Kong

5. Nobody

6. Wrath of Man

7. Our Friend

8. The Dry

9. The Marksman (2021)

10. A Quiet Place

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Our Friend

2. The Dry

3. The Marksman (2021)

4. The Birthday Cake

5. Promising Young Woman

6. Minari

7. Queen Bees

8. Riders of Justice

9. Edge of the World

10. An Unknown Compelling Force

