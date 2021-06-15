The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. Nobody
2. The Courier (2021)
3. Wrath of Man
4. A Quiet Place
5. The Hitman’s Bodyguard
6. The Marksman (2021)
7. The Dry
8. Tom & Jerry
9. Mortal Kombat (2021)
10. The Guardian
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. The Marksman (2021)
2. The Dry
3. Edge of the World
4. Minari
5. Riders of Justice
6. Promising Young Woman
7. Queen Bees
8. Holler
9. Willy’s Wonderland
10. The Water Man
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.