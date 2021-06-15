The top 10 movies on the Apple Store The Associated Press

Movies US charts: 1. Nobody 2. The Courier (2021) 3. Wrath of Man 4. A Quiet Place 5. The Hitman's Bodyguard 6. The Marksman (2021) 7. The Dry 8. Tom & Jerry 9. Mortal Kombat (2021) 10. The Guardian Movies US charts – Independent: 1. The Marksman (2021) 2. The Dry 3. Edge of the World 4. Minari 5. Riders of Justice 6. Promising Young Woman 7. Queen Bees 8. Holler 9. Willy's Wonderland 10. The Water Man