The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 12:38 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Nobody

2. The Courier (2021)

3. Wrath of Man

4. A Quiet Place

5. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

6. The Marksman (2021)

7. The Dry

8. Tom & Jerry

9. Mortal Kombat (2021)

10. The Guardian

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Marksman (2021)

2. The Dry

3. Edge of the World

4. Minari

5. Riders of Justice

6. Promising Young Woman

7. Queen Bees

8. Holler

9. Willy’s Wonderland

10. The Water Man

