VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. Wrath of Man

2. A Quiet Place

3. The Dry

4. The Marksman (2021)

5. Chaos Walking

6. Raya and the Last Dragon

7. Godzilla vs. Kong

8. Riders of Justice

9. Minari

10. Nobody

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Dry

2. The Marksman (2021)

3. Riders of Justice

4. Minari

5. The Water Man

6. Promising Young Woman

7. The Dissident

8. Skyfire

9. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

10. The Outpost

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

CDOs scattered in who they report to within agency hierarchy

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up