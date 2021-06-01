The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts: 1. Wrath of Man 2. A Quiet Place 3. The Dry 4. The Marksman (2021) 5. Chaos…

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Dry

2. The Marksman (2021)

3. Riders of Justice

4. Minari

5. The Water Man

6. Promising Young Woman

7. The Dissident

8. Skyfire

9. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

10. The Outpost

