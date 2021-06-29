Coronavirus News: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated | Parts of US where variants could emerge | Md. had second-lowest rate of in-person learning | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
The top 10 books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 12:27 PM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781524798666 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316540735 – (Little, Brown and Company and Knopf)

4. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316256667 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Personal by Lee Child – 9780804178761 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Maidens by Alex Michaelides – 9781250304476 – (Celadon Books)

7. The Summer House by Jenny Hale – 9781786812049 – (Bookouture)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

9. Freed by E L James – 9781728251059 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

10. How Much I Love by Marie Force – 9781952793097 – (HTJB, Inc.)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

