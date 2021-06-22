The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. The Maidens by Alex Michaelides – 9781250304476 – (Celadon Books)…

1. The Maidens by Alex Michaelides – 9781250304476 – (Celadon Books)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

3. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316540735 – (Little, Brown and Company and Knopf)

4. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781524798666 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316256667 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. ’Salem’s Lot by Stephen King – 9780385528221 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. The Sweetness of Water (Oprah’s Book Club) by Nathan Harris – 9780316461269 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Art of Deception by Nora Roberts – 9781250834614 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. Freed by E L James – 9781728251059 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

10. My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing – 9780451491749 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

