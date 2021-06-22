CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 books…

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 12:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Maidens by Alex Michaelides – 9781250304476 – (Celadon Books)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

3. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316540735 – (Little, Brown and Company and Knopf)

4. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781524798666 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316256667 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. ’Salem’s Lot by Stephen King – 9780385528221 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. The Sweetness of Water (Oprah’s Book Club) by Nathan Harris – 9780316461269 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Art of Deception by Nora Roberts – 9781250834614 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. Freed by E L James – 9781728251059 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

10. My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing – 9780451491749 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up