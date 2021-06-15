The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson –…

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316540735 – (Little, Brown and Company and Knopf)

2. Tom Clancy Target Acquired by Don Bentley – 9780593188156 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

4. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316256667 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Lies She Told by Denise Grover Swank – 9781940562452 – (DGS)

6. Freed by E L James – 9781728251059 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

7. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781524798666 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Legacy by Nora Roberts – 9781250272942 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. The Bullet by Iris Johansen – 9781538713174 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir – 9780593135211 – (Random House Publishing Group)

