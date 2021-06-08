The top 10 books on the Apple Store

US Bestseller List – Paid Books Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Freed by E L…

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

8. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316540735 – (Little, Brown and Company and Knopf)

7. The Rival by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316256667 – (Little, Brown and Company)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.