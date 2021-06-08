CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
The top 10 books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 11:47 AM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Freed by E L James – 9781728251059 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

2. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316256667 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave – 9781501171369 – (Simon & Schuster)

4. Jackpot by Bryon Quertermous & Stuart Woods – 9780593188477 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781524798666 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Legacy by Nora Roberts – 9781250272942 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. The Rival by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

8. The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316540735 – (Little, Brown and Company and Knopf)

9. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir – 9780593135211 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Unfinished Business by J. A. Jance – 9781982131135 – (Gallery Books)

