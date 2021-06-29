The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction 1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 2. Speechless by Michael Knowles, narrated by…

Listen now to WTOP News

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Speechless by Michael Knowles, narrated by the author (Blackstone Publishing)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

5. The Greatest Beer Run Ever by John “Chick” Donohue and J.T. Molloy, narrated by Malcolm Hillgartner (HarperAudio)

6. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio)

7. Troy by Stephen Fry, narrated by the author (Chronicle Books)

8. Unf–k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

9. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. How to Train Your Mind by Chris Bailey, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. The Hope Chest by Carolyn Brown, narrated by Brittany Pressley (Brilliance Audio)

4. You Loved Me Once by Corinne Michaels, performed by Julia Whelan (Audible Originals)

5. The Martian by Andy Weir, performed by Wil Wheaton (Audible Studios)

6. The President’s Daughter by James Patterson and Bill Clinton, narrated by Tony Goldwyn, Fajer Al-Kaisi, James Chen, Jeremy Davidson, Amanda Dolan, Peter Ganim, Dion Graham, January LaVoy, Mary Stuart Masterson and Soneela Nankani (Little, Brown and Company)

7. The Lost Soul of the City by Dean Koontz, performed by Edoardo Ballerini (Amazon Original Stories)

8. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

9. Last Day by Luanne Rice, narrated by Nicol Zanzarella (Brilliance Audio)

10. Gentle Is the Angel of Death by Dean Koontz, performed by Edoardo Ballerini (Amazon Original Stories)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.