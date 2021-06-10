PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown) 2. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine) 3. “The…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

8. “The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria)

9. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

10. “21st Birthday” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

11. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)

12. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

13. “The Saboteurs” by Cussler/Du Brul (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Killing the Mob” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

2. “How the Word Is Passed” by Clint Smith (Little, Brown)

3. “What Happened to You?” by Perry/Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

4. “After the Fall” by Ben Rhodes (Random House)

5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

6. “The Anthropocene Reviewed” (signed ed.) by John Green (Dutton)

7. “The Premonition” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

8. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

9. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

10. “Zero Fail” by Carol Leonnig (Random House)

11. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

12. “Unsettled” by Steven E. Koonin (Benbella)

13. “Somebody’s Daughter” by Ashley C. Ford (Flatiron/Oprah)

14. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

15. “Heart and Steel” by Bill Cowher (Atria)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Shadow Storm” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

3. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child (Dell)

4. “Cajun Justice” by Patterson/Axum (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Red River Vengeance” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. “Savage Sunday” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. “Wicked Lies” by Jackson/Bush (Zebra)

8. “The Unforgiven” by Heather Graham (Mira)

9. “Someday Soon” by Debbie Macomber (Avon)

10. “Fearless” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

11. “Credible Threat” by J.A. Jance (Pocket)

12. “Small Town Dreams” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

13. “Summer Breezes” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

14. “A Rancher’s Kiss” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

15. “The Midwife Murders” by Patterson/DiLalio (Grand Central Publishing)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Freed” by E.L. James (Bloom)

2. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston (Griffin)

3. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 5” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

4. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 28” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

5. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 10” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons))

7. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 22″ by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)

8. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

10. “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel (Gallery)

11. “The Warsaw Orphan” by Kelly Rimmer (Graydon House)

12. “For the Wolf” by Hannah Whitten (Orbit)

13. “Dragon Ball Super, Vol 13” by Toriyama/Toyotarou (Viz)

14. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)

15. “2022 Road Atlas” (large scale (Rand McNally)

