CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | How Maryland is distributing aid to help tenants | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » Entertainment News » Older actors claim supporting…

Older actors claim supporting trophies at Daytime Emmys

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 8:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marla Adams and Max Gail have won supporting actor trophies at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Adams plays Dina Mergeron on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless.” The 82-year-old actor accepted at home with the Emmy statue on a table behind her on Friday night.

Gail appeared on stage while socially distanced to accept for his role as Mike Corbin on ABC’s “General Hospital.” It was the 78-year-old actor’s second trophy in the supporting category, having won in 2019.

“Jeopardy!” won as best game show. Executive producer Mike Richards accepted from the show’s set, and dedicated the award to 37-year host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November.

“He was more than just a game show host, he was a legend, a towering figure,” Richards said in pre-taped remarks. “He believed that ‘Jeopardy!’ was more than just a game show. He loved it because it stood for facts, competition, and the celebration of intelligence.”

Singer Kelly Clarkson won the entertainment talk show trophy for her eponymous show.

“Red Table Talk,” featuring Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield- Norris, won for informative talk show.

Sheryl Underwood of CBS’ “The Talk” presided over the show. She was one of the hosts last year, when the show was done virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Celebrity News | Entertainment News | TV News

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up