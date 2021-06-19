JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 10:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Fiona Hill, senior director for Russia and Europe on former President Donald Trump’s National Security Council.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Hill; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif; Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Sanders; Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; state Del. Danica Roem, D-Va.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sullivan; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up