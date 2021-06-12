CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 2:54 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Blinken; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser on coronavirus response.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Blinken; Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

