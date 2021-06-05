CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 8:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Granholm; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; Corey Lewandowski, a former campaign manager for Donald Trump.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

Who is a CDO’s boss? Survey finds mixed role in agency hierarchy

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up