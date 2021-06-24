CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 6:10 PM

1. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson, Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

6. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

7. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

9. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

11. “Million Dollar Demon” by Kim Harrison (Ace)

12. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

13. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)

14. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

15. “Freed” by EL James (Bloom Books)

16. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

17. “Live Your Life” by Amanda Kloots, Anna Kloots (Harper)

18. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

19. “What Is God Like?” by Rachel Held Evans, Matthew Paul Turner; art by Ying Hui Tan (Convergent Books)

20. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

21. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

22. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

23. “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris (Little, Brown)

24. “Tom Clancy Target Acquired” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

25. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

