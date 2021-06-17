CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Entertainment News » Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 11:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

3. “Tom Clancy Target Acquired” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

6. “Oh by the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

7. “Freed” by E.L. James (Bloom Books)

8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “The Hotel” by Pamela M. Kelley (Piping Plover Press)

10. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

11. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

12. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

14. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

15. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

16. “The Bullet” by Iris Johansen (Grand Central Publishing)

17. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

18. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

19. “The Bench” by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (Random House for Young Readers)

20. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

21. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

22. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

23. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

24. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

25. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

National Guard in need of supplemental funds to conduct summer training

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

Military leaders pushback on taking nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up