The top 10 movies on the Apple Store The Associated Press

Movies US charts: 1. The Dry 2. The Marksman (2021) 3. Raya and the Last Dragon 4. Skyfire 5. North…

Movies US charts: 1. The Dry 2. The Marksman (2021) 3. Raya and the Last Dragon 4. Skyfire 5. North Hollywood 6. Minari 7. The Little Things 8. Godzilla vs. Kong 9. Georgetown 10. The Father Movies US charts – Independent: 1. The Dry 2. The Marksman (2021) 3. Skyfire 4. Minari 5. Riders of Justice 6. Promising Young Woman 7. The Djinn 8. Trigger Point 9. The Boondock Saints 10. The Unthinkable Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.