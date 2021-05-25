The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. The Dry
2. The Marksman (2021)
3. Raya and the Last Dragon
4. Skyfire
5. North Hollywood
6. Minari
7. The Little Things
8. Godzilla vs. Kong
9. Georgetown
10. The Father
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. The Dry
2. The Marksman (2021)
3. Skyfire
4. Minari
5. Riders of Justice
6. Promising Young Woman
7. The Djinn
8. Trigger Point
9. The Boondock Saints
10. The Unthinkable
