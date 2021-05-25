MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 11:29 AM

Movies US charts:

1. The Dry

2. The Marksman (2021)

3. Raya and the Last Dragon

4. Skyfire

5. North Hollywood

6. Minari

7. The Little Things

8. Godzilla vs. Kong

9. Georgetown

10. The Father

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Dry

2. The Marksman (2021)

3. Skyfire

4. Minari

5. Riders of Justice

6. Promising Young Woman

7. The Djinn

8. Trigger Point

9. The Boondock Saints

10. The Unthinkable

